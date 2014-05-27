Coastal Carolina's Ellis using his music for a good cause

Coastal Carolina men's basketball head coach Cliff Ellis is keeping himself busy in the off season. Besides snagging recruits for the upcoming season and working to get his team back into the NCAA tournament, Ellis has been working with the 1960s band, the Villagers, and it's all for a good cause.

"The Villagers is a group that I played with, actually started 50 years ago and one of our band members is from port St. Joe," said Ellis. "The centennial building has been here for a longtime and we need to raise money to help this building stay where it is, help July fourth and do some things for the city of Port St. Joe."