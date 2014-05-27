Loris falls 8-4; finishes second in state

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Lions baseball team finished the year second in the state after falling to Ninety-Six on Tuesday by an 8-4 final, dropping the series two games to one. It was the Lions' first appearance in the state championship since 2001.





The two teams completed a postponed game after hail storms in Columbia on Friday forced the SCHSL to halt play. At the time Ninety-Six High had a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. When play resumed, the Wildcats added two more, and closed out the game surrendering only one more run.





