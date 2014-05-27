Suspects rob bank near Timmonsville Police Department

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A bank has been robbed in Timmonsville.

The armed robbery happened at First Citizens Bank, located on North Brockington Street and Main Street on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Two men entered the bank and demanded cash.

The suspects were able to get away, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects left in a white Dodge vehicle, fleeing towards the Florence City area. The vehicle could possibly be a white Dodge Avenger with a paper tag, officials said.

One suspect was wearing a bandana on his face, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video of the suspects were obtained by police.

No arrests have been made.



Timmonsville Police Department and the FBI are involved in the investigation. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident, or the location or identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You do not have to disclose your identity to leave information.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.