Heartland Hospice honors veterans

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Heartland Hospice of the Greater Grand Strand is hosting a pre-Flag Day event in honor of military veterans.

The event will take place, June 13, at the Lakes of Litchfield community in Pawleys Island from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. "Flag Day, always celebrated on June 14, commemorates not only the 1777 adoption of our beautiful red, white and blue stars and stripes, but also the birth of the U.S. army in 1775," said Lyn Rumage, Heartland's Business Development Manager.

A pinning ceremony, Five Wishes presentation and ice cream social will take place in the Charleston Dining Room.

This event will feature local vocalist and Lake of Litchfield's Social Director, Molly Ford singing the "The Star Spangled Banner." John Boyce, Heartland Spiritual Care Coordinator and U.S. Navy Veteran, will lead a special benediction. Members of the public are invited.

"We're both honored and humbled to say ‘thank you' to local veterans of every branch of the U.S. Military on the eve of this important day, and we look forward to meeting local heroes from all across the Grand Strand," said Rumage.

Any U.S. military veteran that would be interested in attending this event should call Sharon Carroll, at 685-3835. Let her know the correct spelling of your name, military branch, highest rank achieved, and years served. RSVP no later than June 11.

