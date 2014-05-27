Housing Authority workers win $50,000 Powerball prize in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Eleven co-workers from the Housing authority are sharing $50,000 after winning the Powerball prize on last Wednesday night's drawing.

They successfully matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number ((4 - 20 - 34 - 39 - 58, PB: 31).

"We figure more will want to join us now," said the group's spokesperson, Cornelious Felder.

The winners are from Florence, South Carolina, and have been purchasing tickets for about one year. The winning ticket was bought from Jackie Postons Inc. on East. Palmetto Street in Florence. Jackie Postons received a $500 bonus for selling the claimed ticket.

After taxes, the group of winners will have split about $3,000 each.

The designated manager bought 18 Powerball® tickets with $3 that each member of the group contributed and, $21 from a prior winning. "Would you believe it was the last number printed on our tickets that won?" the manager said.

The group of mostly maintenance mechanics at the Housing Authority found out that they had won on Thursday and spent the day celebrating and figuring out how they would spend their newfound fortune.

Some of the group members plan to take vacations, pay bills, and enjoy dinner out with their families.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is $132 million!

