Summer fun begins in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The city of Darlington and the Area Recreation Department is offering various activities for the summer.

The department will hold registration for summer basketball from May 27 to June 6. This registration is for girls and boys from ages seven to 14 on or before September 1, 2014. Registration is $20 and the expected start date will be June 23.

Children and teens from ages four to 17 can register for a free field day on May 30. Registration will take place at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center on 300 Sanders Street in Darlington. The field day will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 at the A.W. Stanley Gymnasium on Bacote Street. There will be relay races, water balloon fights, egg tosses, high jumps, potato sack races, and more. It is free to sign up and to attend.

The Grandy Pool in Darlington will open on June 7, 2014. Pool hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 115 Gary Street. The pool is open to the public with a $1 fee for the day.

The city of Darlington and the YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee will offer swimming lessons. The lessons will begin on June 23 through June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the pool. The lessons are open to ages five through 18.

Training for volunteers will be held on the first day of lessons at 9:30 a.m. To volunteer, call Dyan Cohen at 843-307-1525.

To ensure safety while using the pool, the city enforces these rules:

• All children age 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older, and that adult must supervise the child 100% of the time.

• No adult may sign in more than two swimmers.

• No weak swimmers or non-swimmers allowed in the deep end of the pool.

• All children and adults who cannot swim must wear a wrist band identifying them as a non-swimmer.

• All swimmers must shower before entering the pool.

• When signaled, all swimmers must exit the pool immediately upon lifeguard's request.

• All swimmers who wish to swim in the deep end must be approved by the lifeguard before entering.

• No diapers allowed in the pool. Children must wear a swimmer's diaper if needed.

• All swimmers must wear swimsuits.

The Lady Falcons Volleyball Team and the Darlington Area Recreation Department will sponsor the Lil' Lady Falcons Volleyball Camp on June 16-18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will be held at the Darlington High School gymnasium. The three day camp is for girls in grades one through five. Registration is held at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center on 300 Sanders Street. Register by June 11.The cost to participate is $30. Volleyball instruction will be provided by the Lady Falcons Volleyball team and coaches.

