Man killed in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One man was killed in a crash in Marlboro County on Monday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Randy Jackson, 31, of Dillon, SC has been identified as the victim by Marlboro County Coroner Timothy Brown.

He was flown to McLeod Hospital and pronounced deceased there at 7:11 p.m.

The crash happened at 6:05 p.m. on Hebron Dunbar Road.

Jackson was driving a 2000 Chevrolet truck when he ran off the shoulder of the road, the truck flipped, and he was thrown from it, according to SCHP.

The condition of a passenger in the vehicle has not been released.

