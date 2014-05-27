Coca-Cola Summer Nights Entertainment set to begin at Broadway At The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Broadway at the Beach will feature its annual Coca-Cola Summer Nights of free entertainment from June 2 through August 31.

Mr. Nigel, an interactive musical entertainer from Charlotte, NC, returns with a show that engages all ages. Mr. Nigel will perform every Tuesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

By popular demand, Bryan Dangerous is also returning. He performs a family-friendly, interactive comedy juggling show with high-energy music. Dangerous will perform every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Joining the entertainment lineup this year is up-and-coming singer and songwriter, Maddie Hunt. A native of Myrtle Beach, SC, Maddie has written and recorded two original songs. Maddie will perform every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In addition, Coca-Cola Summer Nights will feature a variety of strolling entertainers, including guest favorites Whacker Barrel and Living Statues.

There will be free face painting for kids every Tuesday and Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We are excited to be partnering with Coca-Cola for the fourth year in a row to present the Coca-Cola Summer Nights entertainment series at Broadway at the Beach," said Melissa Armstrong, marketing manager at Broadway at the Beach. "We want to provide our guests with a unique, entertaining atmosphere designed to put smiles on their faces, and deliver fun for all ages."

Broadway at the Beach will also feature a weekly fireworks extravaganza over Lake Broadway on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. For the second year in a row, Broadway at the Beach will present a second fireworks display on Friday nights at 10 p.m., from June 20 through August 15.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

