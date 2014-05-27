Fire destroys $5000 worth of parts in Marion used car lot

MARION, SC (WMBF) - A fire destroyed $5000 worth of used parts at Ken Baker's Used Car lot in Marion on Tuesday. Fire crews responded at around 9:30 a.m.

A small, controlled fire got loose, Fire Chief Trey Cooper said.

The fire burned 15 cars in the junk section of the lot.

Marion City Fire responded to the fire, in addition to Mullins Fire Department and Marion Rural fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.