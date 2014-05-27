Gilligan's Island Funland Golf to host Holes for Heroes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gilligan's Island Funland Golf in Garden City, SC is hosting its fourth annual Holes for Heroes miniature golf event on Monday, June 2 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The event will feature all day golf, face painting, food and drinks, and balloon artists.

"This is a great event for families and a great way to support the vital services of the Red Cross," said Nanci Conley, executive director of the Coastal SC Chapter. "The Red Cross will receive 100 percent of the revenue from the day which will help families devastated by home fires."

Conley said on average it takes $1,250 to support a family of four after a home fire, and this year's goal is to adopt 25 families through the proceeds from this year's event.

All of the revenue from that day will be donated to the Coastal SC Chapter of the American Red Cross.

