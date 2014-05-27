8 shooting incidents occur within 48-hour span in Myrtle Beach

Three people were shot and killed at the Bermuda Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard late Saturday night, confirmed Captain David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to eight shootings over Memorial Day weekend. In addition, hundreds of thousands of visitors were in town for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest Rally. Eight shooting incidents occurred over a 48-hour span, beginning early Saturday morning.

Myrtle Beach Chief Police Warren Gall said this is the most violent period he recalls in his 34 years with the city. In other words, this is the greatest number of violent incidents in such a short period of time.

"The rallies, because of their size and length, have traditionally resulted in higher crime and/or fatality numbers during the three weeks in May when they occur, and that's been the case since the mid-1990s," acknowledged City Spokesman Mark Kruea.

"That's one of the major reasons the city said 'no thanks' to the huge rallies back in 2009, but as you can see, turning the ship around takes a while," Kruea added.

The following incidents are in chronological order, beginning with the first violent event occurring Saturday night.

1. A Columbia man was arrested and charged with a weapons law violation. Myrtle Beach Police responded to the report of shots fired near 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard early Saturday morning. The full story can be accessed here.

2. A woman was shot in the chin and a man was shot in the shoulder, early Saturday morning on Ocean Boulevard near 7th Avenue North, according to police reports. No video or suspects were reported. Click here for the full story.

3. A victim was shot in the leg but is not cooperating with investigation. Myrtle Beach police say officers were called to the Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street and 7th Avenue North around 4:15 a.m. Access the full story here.

4. A security guard, from the Polynesian Hotel in Myrtle Beach, witnessed an incident and said he was walking near a hotel room when he heard gunshots. The witness said he opened the hotel room door and saw two females and a male standing in the room screaming, "He has been shot!" Click here for the full story.

5. One person was shot multiple times at an incident Saturday on Ocean Boulevard near Sixth Avenue South, and was transported to the hospital, Capt. Knipes said. Police responded to the shooting at about 9 p.m. before receiving the call to a triple homicide at Bermuda Sands. Full details, here.

6. Three people were killed, and another injured in a shooting at the Bermuda Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard late Saturday night, a police official confirmed. Police continue to investigate, and are asking the public for video and information of the incident. Full story, complete with Mayor Rhodes' response, here.

7. The incident happened early Sunday morning at 606 North Kings Highway, according to a police report. Four victims were robbed and held at gunpoint, according to police. Click here for the full story.

8. The shooting happened at the Wave Rider Resort, located at 1600 South Ocean Boulevard, a MBPD official confirmed. Captain David Knipes said a male and female victim were taken to a nearby hospital. Access the full story here.

