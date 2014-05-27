South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics send students to Germany

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Seven rising seniors from the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville are traveling to Germany to study in the Research Experience Scholars Program (RESP).

The School's international research program affords students the chance to study abroad in different areas of research. Among the seven students, four of them will be traveling to Kaiserslautern, Germany. Collin Braeuning of North Charleston; Alex Hoover of Greenville, John McElvenny of Lake Wylie and Zach Wyman of Mount Pleasant will conduct research at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence & Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering.

GSSM students traveling to Heidelberg, Germany are Zachary Berry of Summerville, Tyler Brown of Greenville and Sean Conway of Simpsonville. These students will conduct research at the German Cancer Research Center.

"Our students who elect to conduct their research abroad are up for quite a challenge," says Dr. Murray Brockman, GSSM President. "Not only will they be researching complex ideas in real-world labs, they will also be dealing with a language barrier and a new country. This experience will change their lives forever."

The exchange program with the Johanna Wittum Schule and the German Cancer Research Center in Germany started in 2009. Three students from Heidelberg, Germany will travel to South Carolina to conduct research at the University of South Carolina this fall.

