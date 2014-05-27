FDDC to host their second Florence After Five

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Downtown Development Corporation will host their second Florence After Five of the season at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 30.

The event is located downtown in the 100 block of South Dargan, just down from the intersection of Dargan and Chevas.

Food, soft drinks, beer and wine will be available.

The event will feature music of the Threshold Band from upstate South Carolina at 6 p.m.



Admission is free compliments of FDDC and corporate sponsors, Victors Bistro, Carolina's Hospital System, Mike Reichenbach Automotive Group And Crown Beverages.

The event is the final Friday of each month, April through October.

