1 person injured in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was shot multiple times at a separate incident Saturday on Ocean Boulevard near Sixth Avenue South, and was transported to the hospital, Capt. Knipes said.

Police responded to this shooting at about 9 p.m. before receiving the call for the other shooting at Bermuda Sands.

"We certainly don't like to see any type of incident where somebody dies during this event, or any event that Myrtle Beach has. To have three people in one night is kind of a big thing."

Saturday marked the second day of the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, a weekend rally for sports bike enthusiasts held this year from May 23 to May 26.

