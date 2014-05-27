Police report: 2 suspects rob 4 victims at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects are on the loose after four people were robbed and held at gunpoint, police say.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at 606 North Kings Highway, according to a police report.

A victim stated the suspect followed her into her room. She said she assumed he was a friend of her friends, so she let him inside.

Once inside, the suspect told her he was going to get his friend, according to the report.

Upon returning with a friend, the victim said the suspect pulled out a gun and told her friends to get on the floor.

The report said one suspect hit one of the victims in the head with the gun, while the other punched and kicked another victim.

The suspects stole $1200 in cash, an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy, according to the victim.

Then, the victim said she chased after the suspects into the parking lot. She then said the suspect fired shots in her direction.

She described the suspect as a black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slender build, in his early 20s. She said he was wearing a black shirt with lime green writing. She stated the gun was a black, semi-automatic handgun.

The victim described the second suspect as a light-skinned black male, wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Police say they were able to get the video surveillance from the hotel that showed the suspects running through the parking lot by multiple bystanders.

A bullet casing was recovered by police.

