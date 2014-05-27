Shots fired inside hotel room; no victims or suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department arrived at the Polynesian Hotel on Saturday night in reference to a shooting that occurred inside a hotel room.

A security guard who witnessed the incident stated that he was walking near the area of the hotel room when he heard gunshots.

The witness says that he opened the hotel room door and saw to females and a male standing in the room screaming, "he has been shot."

The victim denied help from the witness and left the scene before police arrived.

Other witnesses say that they heard one or two gunshots and that a black male suspect with dreads, a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a black in color handgun in his hand began running from the location.

Another witness who was in the room when the incident happened says that the suspect was arguing with the victim and that a short time later she heard a gunshot.

Witnesses stated that the suspect ran out the back of the hotel and jumped on an awning to the first floor.

There is no further information in regards to this case.

