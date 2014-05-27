2 people shot on Ocean Boulevard early Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was shot in the chin and a man was shot in the shoulder early Saturday morning on Ocean Boulevard near 7th Avenue North, according to police reports.

Waterfront officers responded to a report of shots fired near that location at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday, the report states. An officer was flagged down by a 22-year-old victim who stated that she was hit in the chin by a bullet. She was taken to a nearby hospital, and officers responded there.

While at the hospital, another victim, a 23-year-old man, was brought in with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the police report states. It was determined that both victims were shot in the same incident.

The male victim told police that he and his cousin were walking on Ocean Boulevard towards Ripley's when they heard gunshots and he saw he was bleeding from the shoulder. His cousin took him to the hospital.

There are no suspects at this time, and the victims and witnesses at the scene did not see who fired the shots.

