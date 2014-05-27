Man arrested early Saturday for weapons violation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to a report of shots fired near 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard early Saturday morning; officers arrested one man after he admitted a gun found by police was his.

Officers reported hearing the shots fired at about 2:22 a.m. Saturday, and saw a vehicle occupied by four men in the vicinity, according to the police report. Officers stopped the vehicle and found a Beretta PX4 pistol on the front passenger floorboard.

A man later identified as 23-year-old Barry Donnell Reed, from Columbia, admitted that the firearm was his, and he was placed under arrest, the report states. He was charged with weapons law violations.

