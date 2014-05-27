Pee Dee receives largest heart ball commitment

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The American Heart Association recently received the largest Heart Ball commitment in its history from community organization, Embrace Hospice.

The $60,000 commitment will help to fight and prevent heart disease and stroke in the Pee Dee community through educational programs and research.

Kevin McHugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Embrace Hospice, also signed on as the 2016 Heart Ball Chairman.

"Embrace Hospice understands the need to keep the American Heart Association's mission on the forefront – to fight cardiovascular diseases and stroke," says McHugh. "The dollars we are contributing to the campaign is what saves lives in our community and we are honored to be a part of this great cause."

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women in the United States. The Heart Ball is a national effort by the American Heart Association to help fight heart disease and stroke by raising money to support lifesaving research, programs and education.

"We are beyond excited that Embrace Hospice has made a three year commitment to the Pee Dee Heart Ball," says Crystal Kirkland, director of development at the American Heart Association. "With this large commitment and support from our other sponsors, we are truly making a mark in the Pee Dee."

The 2015 Pee Dee Heart Ball will be held Saturday, March 14, 2015 at Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT). The event will feature a silent and live auction, a local survivor story and an evening filled with elegant dining, education and exciting entertainment.

For more information, please contact Crystal Kirkland at (843) 665-0985.

