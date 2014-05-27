Firefighters Foundation 5K race to be held at Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina State Firefighter's Foundation, in conjunction with North Greenville Fitness and Cardiac Rehab., are putting on the 2nd Annual Firefighters Foundation 5K on June 14, 2014 at 8 a.m.



The 5K will be held at the Myrtle Beach Market Common, Grand Park Lake area, taking the participants around the scenic and picturesque lake of Grand Park.

This race is open to the general public. The event will be $20, which includes a Firefighters Foundation 5K t-shirt for all participants. All participants will be timed using chip timing that is included in the price.

Proceeds of the road race will benefit the South Carolina Firefighter's Foundation.

