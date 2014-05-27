St. Nicholas BBQFest to be featured on premier of 'Holy Smokers' reality show

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - St. Paul's Church in Conway, SC, the founding sponsor of the St. Nicholas BBQFest, is announcing the premier of "Holy Smokers."

The pilot episode, featuring the St. Nicholas BBQFest, will air 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 on the Discovery Network Channel's "Destination America."

According to a network spokesperson, "Holy Smokers focuses on the fun and competitive nature of the church-sponsored BBQ fundraiser, an event that brings communities and congregations together in the name of faith and great food. We are pleased to include the St. Nicholas BBQFest in our pilot episode. This was an extraordinary event and the town of Conway provided the perfect venue."

Preliminary filming for the pilot began in early October 2013. According to John Wilkins, co-chairman and spokesperson, "the production crew returned in November to film the actual cook-off and interview many of the ‘pit masters' representing some of North and South Carolina's best BBQ."

"We are excited to be selected for the pilot episode of "Holy Smokers," continued Wilkins. "2013 represented our largest festival to date. The national exposure will be good for our festival, and for Horry County and Conway, as well. We are hoping that this national coverage will attract even larger crowds, enabling us to provide even greater support to our area's service organizations." In 2013 the Festival contributed nearly $24,000 to charitable organizations within Horry County.

For more information visit www.StNicholasBBQFest.com or call John Wilkins at (843) 333-9500.

