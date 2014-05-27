Horry County Police to detail operation cracking down on counterfeit goods

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department and Office of the Secretary of State will be holding a joint press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The meeting will address an operation that was conducted over the Memorial Day weekend. Officials confirmed that the operation involved multiple agencies cracking down on counterfeit goods being sold along the Grand Strand.

It will be held at the Emergency Operations Center at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway.

WMBF News will have a reporter at the 11 a.m. conference - check back shortly for more details on this weekend operation.

