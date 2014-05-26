Tigers headed to Nashville Regional

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - The Clemson Tigers are making another appearance in the NCAA Baseball Championship, after hearing their name called to receive and at-large selection in to the field of 64.





For the first time in four years, the Tigers will not be headed to Columbia to be in a regional with the Gamecocks. Clemson is off to Nashville, where top-seeded Vanderbilt is the host school. Clemson plays second seeded Oregon on Friday at 1:00. Vanderbilt and Xavier will also square off on Friday night. The winners advance, while the losers are sent to elimination games on Saturday.





The Tigers haven't made it to a SuperRegional since 2010. That year also marks Clemson's last appearance in the College World Series.





Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.