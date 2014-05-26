Accident closes right lane of Highway 501 over Pottery bridge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A crash closed the right lane of southbound Highway 501 Monday.

The crash happened near Pottery bridge at 4:36 p.m., according to SCDOT.

No injuries were reported in the accident, according to Highway Patrol.

The road was reopened at 5:32 p.m.

Highway 501 was filled with vehicles throughout Memorial Day, as travellers returned home.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.