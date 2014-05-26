2 vehicle crash closes Highway 66 in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Highway 66 in Loris has reopened after emergency crews cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday.

One victim was transported to a local hospital via helicopter for treatment, confirmed Chief Jerry Hardee, with the Loris Volunteer Fire Department.

Witnesses said a vehicle ran a stop sign, when the two vehicles collided. The crash closed Highway 66 near CBI Road around 4 p.m.

Three agencies, including: Loris Volunteer Fire Department, Medic 35 in Loris and HCFR responded to the crash.

