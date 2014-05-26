2 bystanders hit by gunfire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two bystanders fell victim to shooting incidents over the weekend. This is the fifth shooting incident, according to police.

A shooting incident happened on Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, Capt. Knipes with Myrtle Beach Police confirmed.

A female victim was grazed by a bullet on the chin. A male victim was shot in the shoulder.

The two victims were standing by when the gunfire was opened and they were hit.

There are no suspects. Witnesses said they saw nothing, according to Capt. Knipes.

