NMB Police sergeant uses iPhone app to locate suspect

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington man has been charged with three crimes after police say he tried to rob a taxi cab driver.

Kenneth Lamont Richardson, 24, has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report.

On Sunday, May 25, a cab driver said he picked up three males. He said the three men wanted to go to the House of Blues. While stopped in the parking lot at a nearby restaurant, the driver said Richardson pulled out a gun, trying to rob him.

The driver then struck Richardson, causing him to drop the weapon, while the other two men fled from the taxi, the report states.

Richardson bit the cab driver's forearm, stole his iPhone 5 and the keys to the taxi, according to the report. Richardson fled to a nearby truck.

A North Myrtle Beach police sergeant used the ‘Find My iPhone' mobile app to locate the phone, which was in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police were notified and say they tried to stop the truck Richardson was in, when he led them on a chase.

Police say Richardson stopped the truck near 9th Avenue North and ran into the parking lot of Better Brands.

Police say they found him hiding in a beer truck.

Richardson was taken into custody and transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

