Crash closes northbound Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A victim was flown to a local hospital when a motorcycle and car crashed Monday afternoon on Highway 501.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained injuries from the crash, Chief Carter with Conway Fire Rescue confirmed.

First responders transported the victim via helicopter to a Myrtle Beach hospital for treatment.

The northbound lanes of Highway 501 were closed, while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash happened during a busy part of the day, when visitors were traveling Highway 501 to leave Myrtle Beach.

All lanes have since reopened.

