Traffic stacks as visitors leave Myrtle Beach

Southbound lanes are open, unlike northbound lanes of Highway 501, near Carolina Forest

Traffic stacks in northbound lanes of Highway 501 on Memorial Day

Pictures are time stamped and show the severity of stacked traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The northbound lanes of Highway 501 looked like a parking lot, as visitors left for home on Monday.

Around 11:40 a.m., SCDOT traffic cameras captured the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Highway 501 opened a third lane last week, from Tanger Outlets to Gardner Lacy Road to help alleviate Myrtle Beach traffic.

