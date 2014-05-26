Leaders issue statements on weekend shootings in Myrtle Beach

Three people were shot and killed at the Bermuda Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard late Saturday night, confirmed Captain David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Eight separate shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach have left three people dead and several people injured.

WMBF News reached out to Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Dean for his input on the increased violence happening in Myrtle Beach, this weekend.

The following statement is issued from Dean:

"The senseless acts of criminals and unruly visitors have once again marred what should have been a stellar weekend celebrating our Armed Forces and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of America.

Unfortunately, none of us are surprised, as the Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally continues to create unanswered challenges for the community and visitors. Safety is a necessity for a tourism destination to thrive, and no amount of publicity and promotion will counter the bad publicity generated this weekend.

The issue is not race. The issue is responsibility. Visitors must act responsibly by following our laws, and our local governments must act responsibly in providing adequate protection to both residents and visitors.

We are working with our promotional partners to do what little we can to counter the negative publicity and assure those visitors planning a trip to the Myrtle Beach area that our community values their safety."

In addition, Rep. Alan Clemmons responded to the violence in Myrtle Beach.

Rep. Clemmons issued the following statement:

"Memorial Day is a federal holiday established to remember American soldiers who lost their lives at war, to honor those men and women who fought for the freedom we enjoy as we light fireworks, attend barbeques and celebrate with our families and friends.

Unfortunately during this holiday weekend Myrtle Beach made national news headlines as violent crimes plagued Ocean Boulevard.

Due to the high volume of crime reports and large number of visitors, the City of Myrtle Beach has not yet had the opportunity to tabulate just how many crimes took place over the holiday weekend. The meaning of Memorial Day lost its reverence and dignity when someone chose to pull a trigger, end the lives of the three young people, and endangered the lives of countless others.

I stand ready, along with my fellow members of the Horry County Delegation to the South Carolina House of Representatives, to provide the City of Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach City Council with whatever state resources that the city may request in order to resolve the issues that landed our family-centered resort town in the national spotlight. I am confident and grateful that City Council is prepared to take steps toward a resolution as we move forward.

There were several hundred thousand visitors to the Grand Strand over the Memorial Day Weekend. As a tourist destination, it's easy to cater to visitors, but not at the expense of the safety of our residents and visitors.

My thoughts and prayers are extended to the loved ones of those lost to senseless violent acts, and pray that this weekend's events will not be repeated in years to come."

WMBF News reached out to Senator Tim Scott. The following statement was issued from Press Secretary Sean L. Conner:

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected by this weekend's events. We have confidence that Governor Haley and Myrtle Beach community leaders will continue to address the issue of safety for our state's visitors and residents."

