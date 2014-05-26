Civil War film part of Grand Strand tribute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A film about two noted Civil War generals is a highlight of the Memorial Day Tribute in Myrtle Beach.

The free movie about the Union's Joshua Chamberlain and Confederate Stonewall Jackson will be shown at 2 p.m. Monday at the Grand 14 Cinemas at The Market Common.

Active duty military, veterans and the general public are invited to the film produced by author and historian Rod Gragg. The tribute also features recognition of veterans and active duty military, patriotic music and a color guard.

Chamberlain defended the far left flank of the Union line at the battle of Gettysburg, while the renowned Jackson was one of Robert E. Lee's key commanders before his death at Chancellorsville.

