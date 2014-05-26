Funeral home issues obituary for Angie Pipkin

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - An obituary for Angie Grace Pipkin was issued Thursday, May 22.

Johnson Funeral Home issued the following obituary:



Angie G. Pipkin, age 32 of Pipkin Drive the daughter of Jerry J. Pipkin of Jacksonville, Fl., and Gail Pipkin of Galivants Ferry, SC. Miss. Pipkin was born June 17, 1981.

She graduated from Aynor High School and attended Grace Baptist Temple Church.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Aldene Collins, maternal step grandfather, Junior Causey, and maternal great grandparents, Hyman and Grace Elliott.

In addition to her parents, Miss Pipkin is survived by two daughters, Taylor Renea and Gracie Michelle Pipkin, one brother, Jerry Joshua Pipkin, one niece, Kylee Pipkin all of Galivants Ferry, maternal grandmother, Carlyene Causey Alford, maternal uncles, Larry Collins (Nancy), Glenn Collins (Sylvia), maternal aunt, Linda Griffin (John) and many cousins and friends.

Miss Pipkin's family will receive friends Friday May 30, 2014 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday May 31, 2014 at Grace Baptist Temple Church with the Rev. Tom Lovern and Rev. Norris Powell officiating.

Burial will follow at Aynor Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Miss Pipkin's memory to Community United Effort Center for missing Persons (CUE), PO Box 12714 Wilmington, NC 28405, or www.ncmissingpersons.org.

The original obituary is here.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.