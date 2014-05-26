Petco to stop selling jerky treats from China

(CNN) - Petco is getting rid of all cat and dog treats made in China after the FDA issued a new warning that 1,000 dog deaths may be linked to imported jerky pet treats.

The company said it will remove the China-made treats from its stores by the end of the year.

The FDA has not been able to pinpoint a direct link between the treats and pet illnesses, so it hasn't issued a recall.

Read more, here from the FDA.



However, Petco said customers' concerns are enough to pull them from the shelves.

Copyright 2014 CNN. All rights reserved.