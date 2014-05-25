2 injured in shooting at Myrtle Beach resort Sunday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a Myrtle Beach resort Sunday night, police officials said.

The shooting happened at the Wave Rider Resort, located at 1600 South Ocean Boulevard, a MBPD official confirmed. Captain David Knipes said a male and female victim were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police at the scene said a bullet struck the male in a major artery on his leg, and the woman was also shot in the leg. Capt. Knipes said he believes the shooting did occur on hotel property.

Ocean Boulevard was closed down near 16th Avenue South Sunday night while police were on scene and investigators collected evidence. Police are searching for a suspect.

This is the fourth shooting in Myrtle Beach resort this weekend. On Saturday night, three people were killed and another was injured at the Bermuda Sands Motel after a large fight broke out there. For the latest on this shooting, click here:

http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/25607028/3-people-shot-and-killed-at-myrtle-beach-hotel

One person was injured early Saturday morning at a shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel, and another person was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times near Sixth Avenue South Saturday night.

