USC to host NCAA baseball Regionals

Courtesy: NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 68th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records (through May 25) are as follows:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (44-14-1)

Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana (42-13)

Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (44-13)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (Fla.) (41-17)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (42-12)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (42-16)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (42-15)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (40-21)

Houston, Texas – Rice (41-18)

Lafayette, Louisiana – Louisiana-Lafayette (53-7)

Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (45-15)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)

Oxford, Mississippi – Mississippi (41-18)

San Luis Obispo, California – Cal Poly (45-10)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (45-16)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (43-15)

By virtue of being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from May 30 to June 2.

Three institutions are hosting for the 20th time or more as Florida State leads the list of schools with 31, Miami (Fla.) with 24 and LSU with 22. South Carolina is hosting for the 16th time, while Florida, Oklahoma State and Rice are all hosting for the 11th time since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975.

Virginia is hosting for the eighth time, while Mississippi is hosting a regional for the sixth time. Oregon State is hosting for the fifth time with Louisville, TCU and Vanderbilt all hosting for the fourth time. Indiana and Louisiana-Lafayette are hosting for the second time, while rounding out the list and hosting for the first time is Cal Poly.

Eight institutions (Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Oregon State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Virginia) also hosted in 2013.

The remaining at-large teams, top-eight national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced Monday at Noon ET. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPNU. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men's College World Series, and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on NCAA.com on June 2 at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

There are 31 Division I conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 33 at-large selections. The 68th Men's College World Series begins play June 14, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.