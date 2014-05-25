Body of missing SC kayaker found in FL - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Body of missing SC kayaker found in FL

MIAMI, FL (WMBF) — The body of the missing SC kayaker has been recovered south of Port Everglades, FL on Sunday after being discovered by a good Samaritan.

Deceased is David Lemonds, a 47-year-old male of Aiken, SC.

Authorities say local kayakers saw Lemonds leave John U. Lloyd Beach State Park on Thursday morning in a 12-foot yellow ocean kayak.

Watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Miami received a report at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday from a good Samaritan stating they had come upon a body in the water south of Port Everglades.

Broward County Sheriff's office officials recovered the body from the water at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Lemonds' body was turned over to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are investigating the incident.

