Safety concerns rise after triple homicide in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A triple homicide that happened Saturday night has people in our area concerned about their safety.

Multiple shootings left people dead and others fighting for their lives. Police say as many as five people were shot. One of those shootings happened at the Bermuda Sands Hotel.

While police were investigating a shooting that happened after 9 p.m. on 6th Avenue South, they received a call about another shooting just a couple blocks down Ocean Boulevard.

"Somebody fighting out on the street over something that happened in the streets like somebody tell somebody to move out the street and basically that's what happened. That's what it escalated from the beginning."

The victims who were pronounced dead were from the Charleston area. Their names are Jamie Williams, Devonte Dantzler and Sandy Gaddis Barnwell.

Hundreds of thousands of people are in our area for the holiday weekend. And now, this shooting has many worried.

"With all these shooting and stuff.. it does, it scares me. We find ourselves not wanting to go out like we used to and do things at night you know, it's scary." says local resident Jeffrey Greer.

The concerned father of five tells me he hopes that changes are made to stop something like this from happening again.

"But there should be check points and further investigations into these people who come around here," Greer says. "They want to chill out, have a good time and vacation in myrtle beach but at the same time, if you want to have fun… guns are not the way to do."

Captain David Knipes says police are still investigating.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

