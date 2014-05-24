High School Baseball/Softball Playoff Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

High School Baseball/Softball Playoff Scoreboard

SCHSL Postseason Baseball Scores

Class AAA
State Finals

Hartsville -3

AC Flora -9          F

 

Class AA

State Finals

Loris -3

Ninety-Six- 6            4th/PPD (will resume action Tuesday, May 27-6 PM)

 

SCHSL Postseason Softball Scores

Class AAA
State Finals

Hartsville-5        

Union County-8       F

