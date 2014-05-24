Video of suspect in hotel shooting released - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning at a local hotel.

Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers were called to the Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street and 7th Avenue North around 4:15 a.m.

One victim was shot in the leg.

Capt. David Knipes says that the victim was transported to a local hospital. The suspect was described by Myrtle Beach Police as a tall black male wearing a white t-shirt.

On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach Police released video of the alleged shooter in the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation.

