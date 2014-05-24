Woman wanted for writing fraudulent checks

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) - The identity of the pictured woman is needed in cases where she presented fraudulent checks to two local banks, according to the Myrtle Beach Police report.

Her identity is also wanted by other outside agencies, such as Surfside Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department

If anyone has information as to her identity, please contact Detective Sutton at (843) 918-1903 or any on duty detective.

