Military Appreciation Day honors those who fought and died for the US

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday Morning, Myrtle beach honored all military men and women at an event which attracted a special celebrity guest.

Just in the state of South Carolina we have more than 400,000 Veterans. Saturday, the City of Myrtle Beach planned a full day of events for those who wanted to commemorate men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

This is the sixth year Myrtle Beach's Military Appreciation Days came together to honor those who have sacrificed their lives and fought for the US.

This morning kicked off with a Military 5K and a Memorial Day Weekend parade followed shortly after.

Military 5K runner, Bryan Meyers says, "I think it's awesome that the city is trying to make a point of remembering memorial weekend and by hosting a lot of different events to support the veterans in the area is great."

The parade is said to be the highlight of the Month's Military Appreciation Days month long celebration. This year the parade attracted a very appropriate special guest, talk show host Montel Williams who spent 15 years in the military.

Montel Williams says, "We sit here only for the grace of them and a lot of us and a lot of other people did not allow their children to defend us it's a greatness we're doing our veterans, we got to remember."

The United States Navy Veteran, Montel Williams also attended the family picnic held for all military and their families. Millions of people take this weekend to celebrate, but Montel Williams wants people to remember the real meaning of Memorial Day.

He says, "I wish people would stop and make this Memorial Day, a memorial day. That we can all remember so we can say on this day we decided to try to get it right for those who allowed us to live in this freedom."

And for Bryan Meyers, this is a day for him to reflect on his ancestors who fought in combat.

"I've had my father served in the air force and my uncle served in the air force and my grandfather is in the British Military So Memorial weekend and Veterans day are very important to me." Bryan says.

Bryan feels to keep the true meaning of Memorial Day alive, it is up to the older generation to educate the young.

"It's nice to hear announcements at school, you know remembering memorial weekend, promoting veterans day, It's very important for our society." Bryan adds.

For many Americans, Memorial day marks the beginning of summer but this is also the time when many remember to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country. If you missed this morning's day of tribute you can attend the Military Appreciation Days Memorial Day Ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Plaza Monday at 11 a.m.

