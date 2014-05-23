Chants eliminated from Big South Tourney by Campbell

ROCK HILL, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina's season came to an end on Friday night after the Chants fell to Campbell in an elimination game of the Big South Baseball Tournament by a 15-11 final.





Coastal trailed 4-0 early, but soon cut the lead in half in the third. Campbell continued to score whenever the Chants cut into the deficit. It was 12-8 in the seventh when play was halted for two hours due to a weather delay.





Upon resuming, CCU made it a 12-11 ballgame in the seventh inning, but Campbell quickly answered jumping back out to a 15-11 advantage, and won by that same final. The Chants committed six errors in the ballgame. They finish the season 24-33 and will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.





Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.