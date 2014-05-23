Loris' state title bid postponed

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Lions baseball team's bid for a first ever baseball state championship will be put on hold for a few more days after inclement weather has postponed game three of the SCHSL 2A Championship Series on Friday night. Hail and thunderstorms led to the stoppage of play.





The Lions are trailing Ninety-Six High School 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning (Loris is the designated road team after a coin flip before the game).





The two teams will resume play on Tuesday, May 27th at 6:00 at Spring Valley High School. The winner claims the Class 2A state championship.





