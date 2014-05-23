Hailstorm hits Horry and Marion counties Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Golf ball-sized hail, winds and rain hit various parts of Horry and Marion counties Friday.

Folks took to Twitter, Facebook and our website to send in pictures and videos of the storm.

A severe weather alert for a thunderstorm warning was issued around 4:30 p.m. Throughout the newscasts, the First Alert Weather Team covered the developments of the storm.

At 7 p.m., hail returned for Round Two.

Inside the station, loud thumps were heard as the rain poured and the hail fell.

