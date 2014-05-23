Fire crews put out flames at Peppertree condos in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews extinguished a fire, near 3rd Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The fire was on the second floor of the Peppertree by the Sea units, according to Pat Dowling, spokesman for the city.

One person suffered minor injuries of smoke inhalation. A firefighter received a first-degree burn from steam, while working the fire.

No cause has been determined at this time.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.