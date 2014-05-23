Eastbound Hwy. 544 closes due to crash in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Eastbound Hwy. 544 closes due to crash in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An accident on Highway 544 has closed eastbound lanes, located past the Intracoastal Waterway.

The crash is located on Highway 544 on the east side of the bridge, that overlooks the waterway. The eastbound lanes are closed.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

 

