Crash closes westbound Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All lanes have reopened on Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach.

A single car crash closed the westbound side of Sea Mountain Highway at the Highway 17 Overpass on Friday.

Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to Pat Dowling, spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach.

"Traffic being diverted to Highway 17 N," North Myrtle Beach Fire sent out in a tweet.

An alert was issued at 3:19 p.m. by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

