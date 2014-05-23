Florence County Parks and Recreation brings Buddy Ball to Florence and Pamplico

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Parks and Recreation is hosting Buddy Ball.

Buddy Ball is a community baseball game that allows children with special needs to participate in team sports. The games will occur on May 24, 2014 at Savannah Grove Park in Florence, S.C. and May 31, 2014 at Laverne Ard Park in Pamplico, SC. Both games will start at 10 a.m. Admission is free of charge.

Registration will continue at the Florence County Parks and Recreations Office on 710 South Irby Street in Florence, until a half hour before the Buddy Ball activities begin. Prospective participants will be required to bring a doctor's note stating that he or she is eligible to participate.

Each participant must have a buddy over the age of 16 and parent/guardian with a completed Parent Authorization Form on the field with them at all times. Gloves, bats, balls and helmets will be provided and participants may bring their own equipment.

