Police capture 'Most Wanted' man in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Another suspect, featured on a WMBF News 'Most Wanted' segment, has been captured by authorities.

Robert E. Jackson, 49, was located by officials with the Horry County Police Department, according to Deputy Suliman.

He was wanted for failure to pay child support.



Jackson was submitted to the Most Wanted list, issued by the Horry County Sheriff's Office, on December 17. Officials captured Jackson on May 21.

He remains behind bars at J. Reuben Detention Center.

