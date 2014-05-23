SCDCA: Tips to prevent cyber-attack on eBay accounts

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – As a result of a cyber-attack that threatened the accounts of eBay users, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) encourages consumers to secure their online accounts and offers tips to combat fraud.

The following news release was issued by the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs:

Fraudsters can use the stolen information in a variety of ways. Follow these tips to protect accounts that could be affected:

Change your password immediately. Use strong, creative passwords (uppercase, lowercase and special characters) and don't share them with anyone.

Don't use the same passwords for multiple accounts, especially when using your e-mail address as the login name on that site. If you do use the same passwords on other accounts, change those as well.

Closely monitor monthly statements and activity for financial accounts saved as payment options on internet merchant sites. Don't forget online stores and websites used to pay household expenses.

Watch out for phishing attempts. Asking for personal or sensitive information via a phone call, text or e-mail is a tactic used by hackers. Never reply to texts, pop-ups, or e-mails that ask for verification of personal information.

